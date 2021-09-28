Ketchum Fire Department moves into new station

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ketchum Fire Department recently started operations out of their new station. The fire department said the need for a new station was long overdue, and they hope the facility helps improve response times.

Just 10 days ago the fire department moved into their new 16,000 square foot fire station. The facility was funded through $11.5 million bond approved by voters in 2019. Fire chief Bill McLaughlin said his department can’t thank the voters enough for approving the bond.

“The firefighters are all super excited. The last place was a little bit of a slum,” McLaughlin said.

He added the current station is about three times as big as the old location which was part of City Hall, and the fire department pretty much outgrew the old location as soon as they moved in.

“The older one was never built as a fire station. It was built as a car dealership, and the city recognized the need to upgrade that over 20 years ago,” McLaughlin said.

The new station offers more space for apparatuses from five to eight, and more importantly, it offers more space and convenience for firefighters. The new station has six dorms for firefighters, the old location had three.

“Even though we have four firefighters on shift each day, we only had three bedrooms, so one firefighter had to sleep in a recliner out by the TV,” McLaughlin said.

Since the new station has rooms for six firefighters on shift each day, the chief said they have room to expand in the future. McLaughlin said they do have some retirements coming up, and they already have people lined up to fill those positions. They are probably not going to expand the roster in the next year or two. However, the chief said the new station will make it a lot easier to recruit firefighters in the future. Currently, the department has 15 people total, with more than 40 volunteers.

Even though they have only been in the new station for 10 days, the chief believes the facility will allow them to respond to emergencies faster, due to it being away from a busy street. The old station was located in the middle of town by the town square and the supermarket. The new one is located on Saddle Road by the YMCA. He thinks they will be able to get out the door about a minute quicker.

“The fire can double in size every two minutes, so that is a difference in being able to handle it with one engine crew arriving or get three or four engines cause we can’t catch it in time,” McLaughlin said.

With the Ketchum area continuing to grow, the chief anticipates the calls for service will be up about 15 percent this year from last year. They had 900 calls in 2020, and they are projecting about 1,100 in 2021.

The City of Ketchum will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Ketchum Fire Station on October at 3 p.m. The new fire station is located at 107 Saddle Road.

