Lincoln County working on new animal shelter

LINCOLN COUNTY Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County is working on building an animal shelter for residents of Dietrich, Richfield and Shoshone.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King tells KMVT this is something the county has been needing for a while and they have now formed a committee to hopefully make it happen.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department often gets calls for dogs wandering around the county, and right now they don’t have anywhere to bring the animals.

He says this would be a huge benefit to the county as a whole.

“Right now the city of Shoshone has two animal kennels on some property northwest of town, but they aren’t heated, they aren’t cooled. In the winter and the hot summer time we don’t take them there,” said King.

They have a location for the shelter on land that the county already owns. They are currently in the fundraising stage of the project. If you would like more information or to get involved, you can check out their Facebook page.

