Magic Valley doctor pleads with residents to help slow COVID-19 spread

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During an unprecedented health crisis, doctors around the Magic Valley, who worked their whole lives to save lives, see trust in them waning.

“It’s tough, you say you trust me enough to come into the hospital for my care,” said Dr. Duff, St. Luke’s Medical Director of Hospitalists, “but you don’t trust me enough when I tell you that the people that I see here in the hospital that are doing the worst are the ones that have been unvaccinated, it’s heartbreaking.”

Dr. Duff says he will continue to urge people to do the simple things they can do to help stay out of hospitals like wearing masks, distancing and getting vaccinated, as an effort to keep them from learning the hard way.

“I don’t know how you convey this without them seeing it for themselves or, unfortunately, experiencing it firsthand as either they have it or their loved ones or someone they know struggles here in the hospital, or passes away,” Dr. Duff said.

Once inside those hospital doors as a COVID patient, the reality of the pandemic can set in quickly, as your health plan, established by doctors like Dr. Duff, can go from simple questions to inquiries about life support in a matter of days.

“You intubate some people, you put them on life support and, some of them, you know that this is the last time that they are going to be awake,” Dr. Duff said, “this is the last time they will be able to talk to their family members, and it’s just crushing.”

Death is nothing new to healthcare providers, but Dr. Duff says this pandemic has made it harder to watch.

“It’s something we trained for,” Dr. Duff said, “but as far as the sheer amount of death that we see and the way people are dying is heart-wrenching, to say the least.”

Dr. Duff pleads with his neighbors, do what you can to help the Magic Valley Community.

“I grew up here in Magic Valley, I grew up in Paul and I know the people here, people in Twin Falls, Kimberly, Jerome, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn,” Dr. Duff said. “I know you guys are good people and would do anything to help your fellow man here in the area. Vaccinations and masks will do that.”

