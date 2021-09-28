Multiple arrested on drug charges in I-15

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state police troopers arrested two people on I-15 in Bingham County on multiple drug charges.

Troopers received a call Sept 24, at 1:47 p.m. from a witness reporting that the back seat male passenger in a red sedan with Washington license plates had flashed a handgun at the driver and passenger of another vehicle.

Troopers caught up with the suspect vehicle as it was pulling off the interstate at exit 47 in McCammon. Troopers stopped the suspect vehicle with the assistance of Bannock County deputies and identified the back seat passenger of the suspect vehicle as a 33-year-old man from Spokane, Washington.

After further investigation, he was found to be in possession of several firearms including a handgun reported stolen out of Washington state, approximately 326 grams of a substance identified as methamphetamine, approximately 146 grams of pills identified as fentanyl, and several thousand dollars cash.

Kyle Phillips of Spokane, Washington was arrested and charged with grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and trafficking methamphetamine.

30-year-old Sky A. Logue also of Spokane was arrested on charges of possession of Fentanyl.

