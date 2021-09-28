Officials look for traffic solutions as Magic Valley expands

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley is one of the fastest growing regions of the United States, with Twin Falls County alone seeing over a 12% increase in population over the last 10 years.

While the economy has boomed over the region due to this growth, some aspects of the region haven’t been able to keep up. For a city with over 40,000 people, there are only two roads to connect the city center to the interstate and surrounding communities to the north.

While the Perrine Bridge hasn’t reached its full traffic capacity yet, officials say this could happen within the next 15 years, prompting them to begin looking at options for a new crossing by utilizing a planning environmental linkage study.

“Kind of a pre-major environmental study,” said Idaho Department of Transportation project manager Nathan Jerke. “We are actually going to take the traffic numbers that we know now, and start looking at real alternatives, actual locations, where good alternatives might be located, and then looking at the environmental impacts of each one of those locations.”

The study is expected to be complete sometime during the beginning through the middle of 2022. After the study is complete, Jerke says a concrete plan for a potential crossing will be made, with public meetings likely.

