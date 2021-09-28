Quintana, Dewey

Advertisement

September 19, 2021, age 74
Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly with family by her side.
Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly with family by her side.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Sep. 28, 2021
BUHL—Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly with family by her side.

She was in mortgage banking until her retirement.

She is survived by her children, James (Sheila) Wavra, Lisa (David) Owen; a sister, Linda Powell; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, and a sister.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

