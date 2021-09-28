Seasonal road closures announced in near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Oct 1, a number of roads in the Fairfield Ranger District will be closed to motorized travel.

These closures happen every year and provide improved security for big game during the hunting season. No new road closures are proposed.

Annual road closures include portions of the following road systems: Marsh Creek, Worswick, Williams/Rosetta, Paradise, Skunk Creek, OP/Fletcher, end of Salt Bowns, and specific roads connected to the Grouse Creek Road. Refer to the Sawtooth Motor Vehicle Use Map for details.

