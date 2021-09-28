Advertisement

Striping work this week on Idaho Highway 75 in Hailey

This is part of a two-phase construction project that has been underway since May of this year.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Oct. 1, crews will stripe the newly constructed portion of Idaho Highway 75 in Hailey. This is part of a two-phase construction project that has been underway since May of this year.

“Over the last several months, crews have worked on updating pedestrian ramps and crossings to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and also rehabilitated the roadway throughout Hailey,” said ITD Project Manager Kenny Lively. “Painting roadway markings and pedestrian crossings is one of the final tasks necessary to complete this project.”

Parking will not be allowed on ID-75 (Main Street) while striping is underway. Work is expected to occur between the hours of 1-4 p.m.

“Striping requires work to be done during daytime hours when the temperature is ideal for the paint to dry quickly,” stated Lively.

Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for workers, wet paint and heavy equipment while driving through the area.

