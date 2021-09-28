Advertisement

Youth pheasant hunting season begins Oct. 2

Pheasant
Pheasant(kfyr)
By Roger Phillips
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The youth pheasant hunting season runs from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunt so long as they’re accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older can not hunt during the youth hunt.

For full rules on the hunt, see page 11 of the 2020-21 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.

Fish and Game added two locations pheasant stocking program, one in the Southeast Region and another in the Salmon Region. There are now 24 locations where pheasants are stocked with three to five locations in each region, and most locations will be stocked for the youth hunt.

Fish and Game plans to release over 37,000 pheasants for hunters in 2021. Pheasant hunting at these locations starts at 10 a.m. daily with one exception in the Clearwater Region.

