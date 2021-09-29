Advertisement

Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A car collision with a motorcycle left one person hospitalized Tuesday evening.

A car collided with a motorcycle just before 6 p.m. at the corner of Falls avenue and Lincoln street. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Luke’s. Police say the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

“The driver occupying the motor vehicle did not see the motorcycle (and) indicated there was traffic backed up. He said he did not see the motorcycle until it was too late and the impact occurred,” said Twin Falls police sergeant Lou Coronado.

Coronado added that the crash was under investigation and that more information would be known at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims

Latest News

Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance.
Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance
Would be for residents of Dietrich, Richfield and Shoshone
Lincoln County working on new animal shelter
Police say a car collided with a motorcycle
Twin Falls car crash hospitalizes one
The St. Luke’s Health System has announced it has entered into a partnership with St. Luke’s...
St. Luke’s announces partnership on housing development in Wood River Valley