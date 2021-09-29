Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A car collision with a motorcycle left one person hospitalized Tuesday evening.

A car collided with a motorcycle just before 6 p.m. at the corner of Falls avenue and Lincoln street. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Luke’s. Police say the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

“The driver occupying the motor vehicle did not see the motorcycle (and) indicated there was traffic backed up. He said he did not see the motorcycle until it was too late and the impact occurred,” said Twin Falls police sergeant Lou Coronado.

Coronado added that the crash was under investigation and that more information would be known at a later time.

