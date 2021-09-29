Advertisement

Conservation group expresses concern over Magic Valley groundwater

The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from...
The Idaho Water Resource Board approved a plan to build an embankment to prevent water from affected a neighboring Bureau of Land Management road at a recharge site near Eden.(Idaho Water Resource Board)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Conservation League is expressing concerns over the quality of groundwater in the Magic Valley. The 31-page report says the groundwater is being degraded as a result of contamination from fertilizers and animal waste in the Snake River Plain.

The report, which has been conducted every year since 2019, also says that elevated levels of phosphorus were found at springs fed by the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer and that the most harmful nitrate concentrations are generally found Twin Falls, Cassia and Minidoka counties.

The report also states that the current standard for drinking water impurities is not enough to prevent health-related issues from the drinking water. 19% of public water systems in the Magic Valley also were found to have nitrate concentrations high enough to raise concerns over possible health effects.

The ICL calls for stricter regulation of fertilizer and animal manure application as well as funding to “assist and incentivize industry-wide implementation of best management practices are necessary to prevent further groundwater contamination.”

The full report can be read here.

