Fish and Game urges respect when accessing private land

TWIN FALLS Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As big game season approaches, Idaho Fish and Game officials are urging hunters and anglers to be respectful when utilizing private lands, or risk losing access.

Through Idaho Fish and Game’s, Access Yes program, sportsmen in the Magic Valley Region have access to more than 145,000 acres of private land that provide access to more than 250,000 acres of public land. Willing landowners who provide access are compensated. The goal of the program is to create more hunting opportunities for sportsmen. However, with the increased access, some restrictions still apply.

“Some private landowners will allow camping. Some say no camping. Some only allow fires outside of the time frame when fire danger is high,” said landowner and sportsmen coordinator John Guthrie for Idaho Fish and Game of the Magic Valley Region.

Landowners can also put restrictions in place that limit the number of hunters on the property and times of the year when access is available.

“For instance, a property that I’m thinking of that is south of Twin Falls where the landowner has a restriction that they only allow disabled veterans or youth hunters,” Guthrie said.

Fish and Game is reminding sportsmen that landowners, like farmers and ranchers, rely heavily on their land for their livelihood. Irresponsible behavior, like leaving gates open, shooting firearms too close to livestock, or dumping garbage, can cause some landowners to close off access to their property.

“There was actually a pretty good sizeable fire that started because of hunters building a campfire and leaving it unattended,” Guthrie said.

He added when irresponsible behavior occurs Fisha and Game officials first try to educate sportsmen about what they are doing wrong and what they should do differently in the future.

“If their behavior continues they are going to be issued a citation for trespassing and not allowed back on that property,” Guthrie said.

With big game season approaching Fish and Game hopes hunters behave respectfully.

“People are really getting ready to go out and harvest a deer and a lot of that harvest is going to occur on Access Yes ground,” Guthrie said.

