Fish and Game urges respect while using land

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With big game seasons approaching, Idaho Fish and Game is urging hunters and anglers to be respectful when utilizing private land, or risk losing access.

Their access yes program offers increased opportunities for sportsmen by giving them access to private land. Some, however, are abusing the situation.

In the Magic Valley Region, there are more than 145,000 private land acres enrolled in the access yes program that provide access to more than 250,000 acres of public land.

However, some of the lands have restrictions in place, and are only open to certain activities during certain times of the year. Unauthorized activities, and irresponsible, sometimes destructive behavior like unauthorized camping and campfires being left unattended are causing some landowners to pull out of the program, or individuals to be banned from using private land in the program.

“We have a really big access yes property that there was actually a pretty good sizeable fire that started because of hunters building a campfire and leaving it unattended,” said Fish and Game landowner/sportsman coordinator John Guthrie.

Fish and Game says failure to abide by property rules can result in a trespass violation.

They are also reminding people private landowners, like hunters and ranchers, rely heavily on their land to make a living. So when in doubt about what activities are authorized, ask the landowner or just don’t do it.

KMVT will update this story soon.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.