Gas leak in Kimberly forces school to close

all RISE charter school students were moved to an alternate location(Kimberly School District)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A gas leak in Kimberly forced the closure of a preschool and impacted other schools nearby. According to the Kimberly School District, out of an abundance of caution all “RISE” students were moved to an alternate location. Preschool classes were cancelled on Wednesday.

High school students were directed to avoid Main and Center street. Parents were advised to use an alternate route during after school pick up, as crews worked on the gas leak.

