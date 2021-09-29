Governor Little urges monoclonal antibody treatments

COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little visited Coeur D’ Alene on Wednesday to tour a monoclonal antibody treatment facility.

He said the treatment was effective in saving lives and reducing hospitalizations, but said they were not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Monoclonal antibody treatments are one more tool in our toolbox to save lives and reduce hospitalizations. We are doing what we can to make these life-saving treatments widely available, but Idahoans are urged to choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and ensure healthcare access is available to all,” Governor Little said.

The state sponsored facility is one of several that have sprung up in the state.

The State of Idaho is partnering with Heritage Health and Northwest Specialty Hospital to provide the treatments at the Coeur d’Alene Fairgrounds. The state also recently partnered with Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls to offer the treatments, and another location will be set up soon in the Treasure Valley.

