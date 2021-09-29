Advertisement

Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance

The Hailey mask ordinance was reinstated on Sept. 14 and will be revisited by the City Council on Oct. 12
Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance.
Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance.(City of Hailey)
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this month, KMVT reported on a variety of mask mandates returning to the Wood River Valley.

Now, Hailey Police Chief Steve England has released a message asking both visitors and residents of the City of Hailey to wear masks or face coverings in line with the city’s Public Health Order passed earlier this month.

England said his department has received a “gradual increase in complaints regarding a lack of compliance” with the mask ordinance.

He has asked everyone to abide by all local laws, which currently include the wearing of face coverings while indoors or in an outdoor public place where social distancing is not possible. The face covering worn must completely cover an individual’s nose and mouth.

England’s message read in part “as Hailey Police Officers, we swore an oath to support all laws, which include the Ordinances of the City of Hailey. Simply put, if push comes to shove, we will enforce the Public Health Order that was voted into place by our duly elected officials. Please do not force our hand on this issue.”

The Hailey mask ordinance was reinstated on Sept. 14 and will be revisited by the City Council on Oct 12.

Hailey Police Chief Steve England’s message can be read in both English and Spanish in its entirety below:

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF: I preface this post with the fact I addressed this same issue, which I am about to write about...

Posted by Hailey Police Department on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims

Latest News

Police say it occurred when a car collided with a motorcycle
Car crash in Twin Falls hospitalizes one
Would be for residents of Dietrich, Richfield and Shoshone
Lincoln County working on new animal shelter
Police say a car collided with a motorcycle
Twin Falls car crash hospitalizes one
The St. Luke’s Health System has announced it has entered into a partnership with St. Luke’s...
St. Luke’s announces partnership on housing development in Wood River Valley