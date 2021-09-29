Hailey Police Chief asks visitors and residents to abide by mask ordinance.

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this month, KMVT reported on a variety of mask mandates returning to the Wood River Valley.

Now, Hailey Police Chief Steve England has released a message asking both visitors and residents of the City of Hailey to wear masks or face coverings in line with the city’s Public Health Order passed earlier this month.

England said his department has received a “gradual increase in complaints regarding a lack of compliance” with the mask ordinance.

He has asked everyone to abide by all local laws, which currently include the wearing of face coverings while indoors or in an outdoor public place where social distancing is not possible. The face covering worn must completely cover an individual’s nose and mouth.

England’s message read in part “as Hailey Police Officers, we swore an oath to support all laws, which include the Ordinances of the City of Hailey. Simply put, if push comes to shove, we will enforce the Public Health Order that was voted into place by our duly elected officials. Please do not force our hand on this issue.”

The Hailey mask ordinance was reinstated on Sept. 14 and will be revisited by the City Council on Oct 12.

Hailey Police Chief Steve England’s message can be read in both English and Spanish in its entirety below:

MESSAGE FROM THE CHIEF: I preface this post with the fact I addressed this same issue, which I am about to write about... Posted by Hailey Police Department on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.