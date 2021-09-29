Advertisement

Doctors note uptick in pre-maturely born babies in COVID positive mothers

For a long time, we’ve been hearing doctors and health experts say that pregnant women can get the vaccine, which was merely a suggestion. Now, the CDC is strongly urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Doctors say there has been an uptick in babies born prematurely from COVID-19 positive mothers.

St. Alphonsus doctor Nik Shalygin and St. Lukes Dr. Lauren Miller both say their hospital systems are seeing a rise in premature baby births from COVID-19 positive mothers.

Miller also has seen multiple cases of still births in recent weeks, with women having no possible explanation other than a recent significant COVID-19 infection. Whether COVID has an impact on this condition or not, Miller says time will tell. Both doctors though, ask for prospective mothers to get vaccinated.

“With a safe vaccine that has not proven to show any kind of detrimental effects to the pregnant mother or the baby as we currently know,” said Shalygin.

Dr. Shalygin says every single baby currently in his NICU born from a COVID-19 positive mother was born from an unvaccinated mother.

KMVT will update this article soon.

