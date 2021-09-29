Idaho reports 40 additional COVID-19 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The state of Idaho is reporting an additional 40 Idahoans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, health officials say there were 1,355 additional cases added to the state’s tally of 253,733. With the 40 deaths, the Gem State has now lost 2,830 residents.

There are now 782,696 people who are fully vaccinated in the state.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is urging all eligible residents to get the vaccine as the state is currently operating under Crisis Standards of Care. In eastern Oregon, Malheur County health officials reported two additional coronavirus deaths. To date, the county has reported 69 total deaths.

