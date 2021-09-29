Idaho reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho is reporting an additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19. There were also 1,355 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total 253,733 total cases.

Since the vaccine became available, more than 782,000 people in Idaho have gotten the shot. It comes as the Gem State has issued crisis standards of care statewide and the number of cases in children is increasing.

