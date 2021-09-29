Advertisement

Idaho reports 40 new COVID-19 deaths

cloud of micro organizam made in 3d software
(Storyblocks)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho is reporting an additional 40 deaths due to COVID-19. There were also 1,355 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total 253,733 total cases.

Since the vaccine became available, more than 782,000 people in Idaho have gotten the shot. It comes as the Gem State has issued crisis standards of care statewide and the number of cases in children is increasing.

