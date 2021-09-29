Advertisement

Idahoans could be impacted by government shutdown

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Should Congress fail to approve the government funding bill by Thursday, which marks the end of the fiscal year, there could be impacts seen across Southern Idaho.

During the 2018 shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees were furloughed nationwide.

According to the non-partisan, non-profit organization Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, when a government shutdown nears, every federal agency develops its own shutdown plan based upon guidance released from past shutdowns.

Federal services deemed essential, which typically involve public safety, remain open. CRFB said during past shutdowns agencies that have continued to operate include in-hospital medical care, border protection, law enforcement, air traffic control and power grid management.

During a full government shutdown, impacts that could be felt among Idahoans include:

- The verification of new Social Security and Medicare benefits, which could temporarily stop.

- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “food stamp” benefits delivery could be affected, as the standard protocol is for the USDA to be only authorized to send out benefits for 30 days post-shutdown.

- IRS delays have taken place during past shutdowns, which this time around could impact Child Tax Credit payments.

- Some National Parks have closed during previous shutdowns, and those that did remain open did not have visitor services on site. In 2018, Yellowstone National Park remained open, but all government-run operations and facilities were closed. Entrance stations at the park were also closed and all administrative offices were closed.

- Air travel has been affected throughout past shutdowns, according to CRFB, who said some workers like TSA agents did not report to work after learning they would be working without pay, which resulted in long lines for travelers.

