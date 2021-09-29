Local parent urges donation to Ronald McDonald House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As mentioned in a previous article, the Ronald McDonald House in Idaho will be holding a fundraiser on Sept. 30 in the Magic Valley. More information on the fundraiser can be found here.

Numerous local families having to deal with financial burdens or sick children receive assistance from the Ronald McDonald House. One local mother says she is very grateful, not only for the financial assistance they provided, but also for the meals and hospitality the house provided.

“The fact that we got to stay there for free has helped me and my family a lot,” says Jessica Navarrette. “We hit a very rough patch recently where my son came really early, and we weren’t financially ready for that. The fact I was able to stay there was really helpful for my husband and I. They provided meals, and I was able to see my son.”

Navarrette is urging people to help donate to the house. Donations can range between anything from food to monetary donations. For more information on how to donate, click here.

