Advertisement

Local parent urges donation to Ronald McDonald House

Fundraiser will be held on Sept. 30
Fundraiser at the Ronald McDonald house
Fundraiser at the Ronald McDonald house
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As mentioned in a previous article, the Ronald McDonald House in Idaho will be holding a fundraiser on Sept. 30 in the Magic Valley. More information on the fundraiser can be found here.

Numerous local families having to deal with financial burdens or sick children receive assistance from the Ronald McDonald House. One local mother says she is very grateful, not only for the financial assistance they provided, but also for the meals and hospitality the house provided.

“The fact that we got to stay there for free has helped me and my family a lot,” says Jessica Navarrette. “We hit a very rough patch recently where my son came really early, and we weren’t financially ready for that. The fact I was able to stay there was really helpful for my husband and I. They provided meals, and I was able to see my son.”

Navarrette is urging people to help donate to the house. Donations can range between anything from food to monetary donations. For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Press club asks judge to hold Lt. Gov. McGeachin in contempt
For a long time, we’ve been hearing doctors and health experts say that pregnant women can get...
Doctors note uptick in pre-maturely born babies in COVID positive mothers
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and AAA remind drivers to watch for roadside vehicles
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and AAA remind drivers to watch for roadside vehicles
Hunters and anglers risk losing land access
Fish and Game urges respect while using land