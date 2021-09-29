Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and AAA remind drivers to watch for roadside vehicles

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Drivers are being reminded to watch for police, emergency workers and tow trucks while on the road.

Should a driver approach a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or highway incident response vehicle whose emergency lights are flashing, that driver must reduce their speed below the posted speed limit and move at least one lane away from the roadside vehicle on a multi-lane road. On a one-way road, a driver must lower their speed below the speed limit while safely traveling past the stationary vehicle.

“If it’s unsafe to go by them, if there’s oncoming traffic, it’s best to stop and just wait behind those emergency vehicles until it is safe to do so or until they’re directed to do so,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Brook Prudent.

According to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly 23% of Americans do not know these “Move Over” laws exist, and about 30% of those who are aware of the law, say they do not fully understand it.

“Whether it be a county road that’s a real narrow road or a state highway that’s really wide, as these vehicles go by, if they’re going full speed, often times you’ll actually feel our cars shake from the wind as they go by,” Prudent said. “That’s why we heavily rely on drivers, as well, to pay attention.”

Prudent added drivers should give themselves extra time to slow down or stop if needed when approaching roadside vehicles during this time of year when roads may be icy or slick.

Daylight hours are also getting shorter, which AAA said is an additional factor that puts emergency workers at risk.

According to AAA, on average, two roadside tow operators and first responders are struck and killed monthly nationwide.

