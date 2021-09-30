Bruins win Sunway Invitational

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a response to finding a venue and date to replace the Bob Furman Invitational, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls coaches held the Sunway Invitational on Friday, September 24 at Sunway Soccer Complex.

For boys, Twin Falls’ Stockton Stevens won the race with a blistering fast time of 15:43 and Tony Botch came in second at 16:26. The remaining varsity boys all finished in the top 20: Russell Frampton (6th 16:44) James Wright (9th 16:55) Trevor Walter (11th 17:01) Jacob Stevens (12th 17:13) and Blake Crandall (18th 17:37).

For girls, Twin Falls featured five athletes finishing in the top 11 in the varsity race. Abigail Robinson was 3rd overall with a time of 19:07. Nolan Dickerson took 4th with a time of 19:15, Brittany Garling was 8th at 20:02, Caysja Roberts placed 10th with a time of 20:17 and Meisha Bingham came in 11th at 20:28.

