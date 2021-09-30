Advertisement

Crop yields for expected to be down for many crops in Idaho

Yields for barley and wheat grown in Idaho set records last year, but this year spring and winter wheat production are expected to be down more than 20%(KAUZ)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho producers are out in the field harvesting and getting a glimpse into what their crop production is going to look like this season after dealing with severe heat and drought conditions this summer. But are the cooler temperatures and moisture offering them any benefit?

According to the Idaho Farm Bureau, last year’s growing season was ideal for Idaho farmers in terms of water availability and conditions. Many crops set records for average yield in 2020, but this season is the complete opposite.

According to the most recent USDA crop report, yields for many crops in Idaho are expected to be down significantly from last year due to severe drought conditions.

Yields for barley and wheat grown in Idaho set records last year, but this year spring and winter wheat production are expected to be down more than 20%. Barley is forecasted to be down 36%

The only two crops expected to see higher yields are sugar beets and corn. Corn yields expected to be up by 10 bushels per-acre. One Twin Falls County farmer says the recent stretch of cooler temperatures should help producers as they are harvesting their fields.

“This is a perfect fall so far,” said farmer Larry Hollifield. “Its cooled down, nights are nice and cool. We have not had a lot of moisture so some of these crops are getting put up and we are not having to fight the rain,” he continued.

Hollifield says many producers should be done harvesting their fields by early November. He also says he expects many crop prices to be up this year due to low yields, and the price of hay is also extremely high. According to the USDA, the price of premium alfalfa hay is up more than 40% from this time last year.

