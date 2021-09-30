Advertisement

First responders to receive counseling hotline

Amid struggles they’re facing during the pandemic
Healthcare workers will now have a new option for mental health crisis care.
Healthcare workers will now have a new option for mental health crisis care.(WAVE3 News)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lot of emphasis has been placed on the crisis that our healthcare infrastructure is facing - but what about the workers? Many first responders fighting on the front lines of this pandemic are struggling with their mental health, due to working long hours and the amount of deaths they have had to deal with at the work place.

One company is looking to change that with a new 24/7 mental support hotline. This will be available to all Idaho healthcare workers, as well as the Idaho National Guard, who Governor Little called in to helped deal with the pandemic.

Caroline Carney from Magellan Health says it’s important for all healthcare workers to have someone to talk to in these difficult times.

“It’s critical that healthcare workers and those affiliated with healthcare have the kind of emotional support they need,” says Carney. “We need them to be at their absolute best right now, and having them not suffer from long term effects such as acute stress and PTSD will allow for them to be at their best.”

Carney also says that those who call can expect social workers trained in counseling will be the people manning the phones. The number for the hotline is 1-(800)-327-7451.

