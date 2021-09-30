Fish and Game seeks volunteers to plant sagebrush seedlings

SOUTH HILLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is partnering with the Sawtooth National Forest to revitalize over 90,000 acres burned by last year’s Badger Fire in the South Hills.

Fish and Game is seeking volunteers to help plant 40,000 sagebrush seedlings within the fire-ravaged area saying it is a great opportunity for the public to “get directly involved in improving their public lands.”

Brandon Tycz, who organizes these volunteer events for Idaho Fish and Game, says these events are vital to sustaining precious Idaho lands.

“If we don’t have this volunteer help, it’s going to take a bigger chunk out of our budget to get those in the ground using contractors,” said Tycz. “It’s nice to have these local folks come out and help us. Then in twenty years they can come back and look like, ‘hey, I planted those seedlings and look how they’re doing.’”

Volunteers will be meeting at the bottom of Dry Creek Road on Saturday, October 16th beginning at 8:30 a.m.

For more information about how to get involved, call the Idaho Fish and Game office, at (208) 324-4359.

