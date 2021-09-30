High school sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of high school sports scores from this week, as emailed to us by area coaches.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 11, Minico 0: Goal scorers included Ava Schroeder, Abigail Williams, Madelyn McQueen (3), Chowder Bailey (3), Hannah McQueen (2) and Olivia Sorensen.

Canyon Ridge 2, Wood River 1: WR’s goal was assisted by Evi Kimball and scored by Kate Shafer. Coach Victoria Foster explained, “CR is a really fast team, we did a great job pressuring them and maintaining good possession throughout the game.”

VOLLEYBALL:

Oakley 3, Valley 0: (25-22, 25-20, 25-17) Stats: Addie Mitton - 11 kills | Team serving - 95%

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER:

Wendell 1, Kimberly High School 1

GIRLS SOCCER:

Kimberly 3, Wendell 1: Bella Osterman scored on a free kick in the first half and then Ellie Stastny scored for the Bulldogs to put Kimberly up 2-0 at the half. Wendell regrouped and came out strong and kept attacking. At ten minutes into the half, Olivia Emery found the net, assisted by Ali Orozco. Later in the half Kimberly was awarded a penalty kick in the box. Kimberly was able to convert for the final score of the day.

VOLLEYBALL:

Wood River 3, Minico 0: (25-20, 25-18, 25-10)

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-7, 25-12, 25-9)

Kimberly 3, Declo 0: (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) Kelsy Stanger had 10 aces, while Piper Goff and Stanger led in kills with 6 each.

Hagerman 3, Castleford 2: (25-21,18-25 26-24, 20-25, 15-7)

Richfield 3, Carey 1: (19-25, 35-32, 25-18, 26-24)

Hansen 3, Camas 0

MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER:

Mountain Home 0, Burley 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

Mountain Home 6, Burley 1: Noa Thurston

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.