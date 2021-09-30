Advertisement

Pediatric COVID-19 rates are five times higher now than this summer at St. Luke's
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for adults are high in the Gem State, kids are also feeling the impact.

In a media briefing Wednesday, pediatric health officials spoke about COVID-19′s toll on kids in the Gem State.

According to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell, COVID-19 rates among children are five times higher now than this summer.

Currently, St Luke’s has five pediatric COVID-19 patients compared to 300 adult patients.

Despite the space available right now for pediatric patients, there is plenty of concern as more kids across the country get sick.

“These cases will continue to rise and we will potentially reach a point where there are restraints about the care we can offer to children,” Bramwell said.

Bramwell reiterated St. Luke’s is not currently near a point of rationing care.

Children, though, aren’t just struggling physically.

“I have never seen so much anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues in children, going down to very young ages,” said Primary Health District CEO Dr. David Peterman.

Last year, many school districts had mask mandates. This year many have not taken the same precautions.

Peterman says masks and vaccines work and is very frustrated with the state of Idaho’s schools.

“Some of what I’ve seen from school boards, from my perspective, can only be referred to as shameful,” Peterman said. “At some point, we need to think beyond ourselves and our community, and in particular children, and when you think of children getting COVID-19 and spreading it to someone who’s immunocompromised or older, and that’s when you begin to just shake your head.”

Hospital officials discuss increase in pediatric COVID-19 patients
