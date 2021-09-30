Advertisement

How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga..(John Bazemore | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 97th birthday on Friday, further extending his mark as the oldest person to have ever once served in the office.

In his honor, the Carter Center is asking the nation to help celebrate the former president’s special day.

Everyone is invited to send President Carter a personalized birthday message. Click here to sign the board with your best wishes and/or photo.

Hundreds of people across the country have already signed with birthday wishes or personal stories and memories they have of the former president.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th President of the United States and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

He and Rosalynn Carter founded the Carter Center in 1982 as an organization to help advance peace and health in countries around the world.

The Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in July, extending what is already the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP)

