IHSAA moves 4A and 5A golf to the fall; classification changes for 2022-2024

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) is making a big change to one high school sports season.

Depending on the classification, golf will be split up between fall and spring.

Starting in the fall of 2022, 4A and 5A schools will play golf in the fall.

2A and 3A schools will continue to play golf in the spring.

The IHSAA board approved the final reading in their September meeting Tuesday in Hailey.

Mike Federico, assistant director of the IHSAA, said the change was originally brought up due to lack of course time in the spring for bigger schools.

Many athletic departments of smaller schools, however, were worried about losing numbers for their golf teams if the season moved out of the spring.

“The board saw it as a big school, small school issue which is really unprecedented, we really haven’t split our big schools and small schools in the past,” Federico said. “It was a big change for our state, and we’ll see how it works.”

In classification updates, Canyon Ridge successfully petitioned down to 4A.

Wood River, in football only, will compete in 3A instead of 4A.

In football, Castleford, Shoshone, and Hansen were also successful in moving down to 1A Division II.

Valley will move from 2A to 1A D1 next season.

