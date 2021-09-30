Many Idahoans can expect decrease in health insurance rates

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Final 2022 premium rates for individual and small group health insurance plans will be published by the Idaho Department of Insurance on Oct 1.

Next year, there will be an overall average decrease of 2% in premium rates for the individual market, while the small employer group market will see an overall average increase of 6%. Each insurer’s justification of the 2022 increase or decrease amount will be published alongside the rates by county on the Department website at doi.idaho.gov/consumers/health-insurance/idaho-rate-review/ on Oct 1.

“The Department continues to focus on decreasing insurance costs and reducing the number of Idaho families priced out of coverage,” said Deputy Director Wes Trexler. “The insurers have responded by offering consumers more competitive rates and more coverage options.”

In addition to lower rates for most individual health insurance plans, Idaho consumers will have increased choice when shopping for individual coverage. Regence, PacificSource, Blue Cross, Mountain Health CO-OP, SelectHealth, and a new carrier, Molina Healthcare, will offer health plans on Idaho’s exchange, Your Health Idaho, in 2022.

Open enrollment for 2022 begins Nov. 1st and ends Dec.15. Those seeking coverage can visit the state’s insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, at yourhealthidaho.org, where a total of 164 medical plans and 17 dental plans can be compared and purchased. Many consumers are eligible for assistance covering premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and deductibles when purchasing through Your Health Idaho.

Health insurers submit their proposed rate increases in the spring, and the Department works with them to review the proposals. Rate increase proposals are based on claims experience, premiums, network provider agreements and other costs. The Department recommends consumers contact a licensed insurance agent for help evaluating the various plan options.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.