Organizers against abortion laws plan Idaho rally

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pro-choice advocates in Idaho will be hosting a virtual rally in support of abortion and to protest Texas’s abortion law.

They say they want to demonstrate that such abortion laws are not popular among Americans or Idahoans. It will be lead by Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Idaho, Indigenous Idaho Alliance and other Idaho based activist organizations.

The state of Idaho passed their own abortion law months ago that would ban abortion once a baby’s heartbeat is detected with exceptions for medical emergencies and pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest.

Speakers at the event will include District 19 State Senator Melissa Wintrow. The rally is open to the public and you can register here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.