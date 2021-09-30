Prosecutors file a motion to sequester jury in Daybell trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A motion to sequester the Daybell jury takes the defense team by surprise today. It seems the prosecutor doesn’t want the jury to go home during the trial.

The legal teams discussed a possible venue change today that was requested by the defense. Prosecutor Rob Wood agreed with the request but wants the trial held in Fremont County. But Chad Daybell’s lawyer took issue with Wood’s last minute written response, and the new motion. John Prior says he received the document last night, putting him at a “disadvantage” for Tuesday’s hearing, especially it if includes arguments on the sequester request.

“That 17-page brief did not take a day or two to put together. they’ve had that for a significant amount of time. and with all due respect to everybody, judge, it’s a little bit of grandstanding, and it’s a little bit of game playing and i don’t appreciate it. so i am vehemently opposed!,” said defense attorney John Prior.

“So this idea that we’ve been sitting on some position, or sitting on some brief, he has no right to make that accusation. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. And I feel we have the right to address that. There’s no reason to come into a court proceeding and act like that,” said prosecutor Rob Wood.

In the end, Judge Steven Boyce ruled the hearing will still take place on Tuesday. He plans to hear arguments about the venue, the sequester, and prior’s concerns. Chad Daybell and his wife Lori both face multiple charges related to the deaths of her children, “JJ” Vallow, and Tylee Ryan.

