Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Requa Farms

The Requa family hasn’t seen many years as dry as 2021, making even a well-established Magic Valley family nervous about what could be coming
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaze Requa and his family have been involved in Idaho’s agricultural scene for quite some time.

“My family has been in this valley for over a hundred years,” said Requa, “we settled here in 1912, six generations, just getting it done.”

In all that time, the Requa family hasn’t seen many years as dry as 2021, making even a well-established Magic Valley family nervous about what could be coming, or not coming, during the next season.

“In this area, in this desert climate, you cannot grow crops without water, you just can’t,” Requa said. “So, if we don’t get a good, heavy winter or a good spring rain, you’re going to see a lot of farmers throughout the valley struggling.”

Requa knows the importance of a wet winter and fears the repercussions of anything else may have ripple effects way beyond Southern Idaho.

“They’re an integral part of the whole world, not just in Idaho but everywhere,” Requa said. “All these people in ag, you wouldn’t be able to eat without them.”

But no matter how concerned Requa is about precipitation levels for the coming winter and spring, he believes in one thing the weather can’t control, those who make up Idaho’s most important industry.

“There are no people more resilient than ag-based people, and things will work out, one way or the other,” Requa said.

Requa’s belief in the Ag industry, to him, is evidence of what drives each and every farmer, rancher or salesman involved in the process.

“We’re just doing what we love because we love to do it,” Requa said, “and we put our heart and soul into everything.”

