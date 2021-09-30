Shoshone Falls Reservoir being refilled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone Falls Reservoir has been refilled after having its water levels initially lowered earlier this month to allow for shoreline stabilization along the Snake River above Shoshone Falls.

As of today, the reservoir is within its normal operating range. The Shoshone Falls Park boat ramp is now once again usable. The initial drawdown was expected to last four to six weeks and was conducted to address erosion along 500 feet of shoreline on the river’s northside.

