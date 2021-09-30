Advertisement

Shoshone Falls Reservoir being refilled

As of today, the reservoir is within its normal operating range
As of today, the reservoir is within its normal operating range(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Shoshone Falls Reservoir has been refilled after having its water levels initially lowered earlier this month to allow for shoreline stabilization along the Snake River above Shoshone Falls.

As of today, the reservoir is within its normal operating range. The Shoshone Falls Park boat ramp is now once again usable. The initial drawdown was expected to last four to six weeks and was conducted to address erosion along 500 feet of shoreline on the river’s northside.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, right, a Republican from Lewiston, resigned amid an...
Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Mike Lindell is the CEO of MyPillow and a conservative commentator who was banned from many...
Idaho Secretary of State refutes Mike Lindell’s statewide election manipulation claims
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims

Latest News

Ybarra toured Twin Falls High School with officials before visiting history and government...
Superintendent Ybarra visits Twin Falls to talk test scores and Critical Race Theory
KMVT visits Idaho Transportation Department to prepare for driving this winter. (Source: KMVT)
Idaho highway officially named POW-MIA Memorial Highway
Medicine and health care.
Many Idahoans can expect decrease in health insurance rates
Mask mandates were put in place across many school districts last year. This year there aren't...
Children feeling impact of COVID-19 case spike