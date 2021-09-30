Southern Idaho residents advised to look out for new phone scam

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho residents are asking their fellow residents to be on the lookout for a new phone scam.

The scammer is claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House, and is asking for money up front. One local man from Hailey, who wished to remain anonymous, says he’s concerned that vulnerable people such as the elderly may fall for this and gave us things to look out for if this scammer calls your number.

“He said he was from the Publisher’s Clearing House and I had won five million bucks and a new truck,” the man said. “And he was pretty persistent, he kept saying ‘honestly this is not a scam, you have won, and bla bla bla...’ I kept him on the phone for about 10 minutes till it actually got to the point where he wanted some money up front,” he continued.

The Better Business Bureau has confirmed this has been going around, and they remind everyone to not answer the phone unless you know the number to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.