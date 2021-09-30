Superintendent Ybarra visits Twin Falls to talk test scores and Critical Race Theory

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Education Sherri Ybarra visited Twin Falls as part of her Conference on Connecting Assessment and Instruction.

Following recent visits to Boise and Idaho Falls, Ybarra toured Twin Falls High School with officials before visiting history and government classrooms.

During these stops across the state, Ybarra and her team have been training educators on how to connect test scores with the lessons being taught in the classroom.

“Folks are very concerned about test scores right now with the pandemic and the closures through the pandemic that we’ve had throughout our school systems in Idaho, as well as, having to go online or hybrid,” Ybarra said. “So, we are out training teachers on how to connect testing to the learning loss and what they’re teaching in their classrooms.”

While sitting inside a government classroom during instruction, Ybarra watched a lesson take place while keeping in mind recent conversations statewide regarding Critical Race Theory in schools and student indoctrination.

“I’m proud to say I haven’t seen it one time on the tour,” Ybarra said. “I’ve seen a lot of facts being taught, and I’ve seen some great educators enthusiastically in front of their students talking about history, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.”

During her tour across the state, Ybarra is also meeting with members of her Student Advisory Council. The team of 13 Idaho public school students meets periodically throughout the school year to discuss student issues ranging from STEM options in schools to eliminating cliques from campus.

Ybarra added she will continue to travel statewide and visit students in order to make sure Idaho’s children are getting the best education possible. She has upcoming stops slated for Coeur d’Alene and Moscow.

