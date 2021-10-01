Advertisement

Aaron Von Ehlinger was arrested in Central America

Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
By CBS2 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho representative Von Ehlinger was charged this month with the rape of a legislative intern. He’s now in jail in Georgia.

We now know why it took police some time to arrest former state representative Aaron Von Ehlinger— he’d been on holiday in central America.

Von Ehlinger’s attorney Jon Cox said his client asked him to brief the media to put down rumors that Von Ehlinger was on the run from the law after he was charged with rape earlier this month.

“We know that the warrant was issued on Sept. 9,” Cox said. “My contact with Aaron was just a couple days after that. I learned at that time that he was not in Idaho. He was in Central America where he was on a pre-planned vacation. He actually left in May. He was scheduled to be back on the 24th. He had a hiccup on a flight leaving Central America back to the United States. He missed a connection, but he made his way back, and he was landed in Atlanta on Saturday night, was taken off of the plane and taken into custody.”

And Von Ehligner will remain in jail in Georgia until the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office contacts authorities there to inform them of the type of warrant that’s been issued.

“And it’s important to remember that this warrant...was a book-and-release warrant,” Cox said. “There was no bond set. All he had to do was turn himself in, they take a photograph, they do his fingerprints, then he’s released and he’s given a court date to come back.”

Cox said that could happen any time, but he’s out of the loop on the process.

Von Ehlinger represented Lewiston in the State legislature. He resigned in April after a 19-year-old intern accused him of rape and went to the police. The house ethics committee recommended punishment for behavior unbecoming a representative.

As soon as the former state representative gets back here to Ada County, there will be a preliminary hearing.

