Animals begin migrating into communities during the fall

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between October and December, animals will being to migrate down from higher elevations into the communities down below.

“Especially our deer and our elk, pronghorn too, where the forage is greener in the summer higher quality for them, and then they will move back down, into lower elevation areas that have less snow in the winter, aren’t quite as cold, they can eat things like sage brush, antelope bitterbrush, some of the grasses that are still here,” said regional wild life biologist Sierra Robeatcek.

The most common time for them to be moving is during dusk or dawn. “You have different things going on with different species, but they all are going to be moving around right now,” she said.

This poses a danger for drivers. Idaho State Police tells KMVT they respond to numerous amounts of car vs animal crashes this time of year, not only on back roads but on the interstate as well.

“In preparation, just think ahead to what you might do, if you see animals, if you have time and you see them along the roadway, just slow down significantly, turn on your emergency flashers, that will let other drivers know there is a hazard in the area, and realize that if you see one animal, along the roadway, even if you passed that one, there is quite commonly more in the area,” said ISP Patrol Sergeant Michael Wendler.

And they both say never cause harm to yourself or another driver in order to avoid hitting the animal.

“If you do find an animal on the roadway suddenly in front of you, we ask drivers, don’t swerve especially if you are out here on the highways driving at high speeds, the most common crash we have is when drivers over correct and end up rolling their vehicles, it’s a lot better to end up hitting that animal as opposed to hitting the tree or rolling your vehicle,” said Wendler

