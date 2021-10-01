Charles Vallow’s autopsy says his death was a homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The autopsy report of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, lists his death as a homicide. The 8-page report, is now available to the public.

The report depicts that Charles Vallow, was shot to death at the hands of Lori’s brother Alex Cox in July of 2019. Cox, told police on the day of Charle’s shooting death that he shot his brother-in-law in self-defense.

The report details how two shots, one in the abdomen and one to the chest, led to his death. Lori is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to Vallow’s death.

An indictment dated on June 24, alleged that Lori had “agreed” with her brother, that at least one of them would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first degree murder. Alex Cox also died later, but due to natural causes.

