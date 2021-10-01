Advertisement

CSI women’s basketball ready to enjoy somewhat normal preseason

“We’re pretty excited that this weekend we get to go and challenge ourselves and see where we’re at”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is just over a month away from the start of the CSI men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The Golden Eagle men tip-off at home on Nov. 4 against Colorado Northwestern Community College. The women tip-off a day later against Central Wyoming at the CSI gym.

Last year, these teams didn’t play games until January. With these delays, preseason games or jamborees were almost non-existent.

In last year’s fall preparation, the women’s basketball team was relegated to scrimmaging against the CSI baseball team just to see some new faces.

But now, Randy Rogers’ squad is gearing up for action and will head to Denver this weekend to play in a jamboree.

“It’s been nice, I know for the kids it seems like it’s gone fast especially for our returning kids who had to go through that 87 practices without a game last year, so we’re pretty excited that this weekend we get to go and challenge ourselves and see where we’re at,” said Rogers.

CSI will play Saturday at the Power 2 Play Event Center.

Games are Saturday at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Games can be watched at power2playsports.com. There is a fee of $25 a day for an all-access pass.

