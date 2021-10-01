Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s lifestyle medicine awarded certification

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to ensure patients are being offered the best quality of care, St. Luke’s lifestyle medicine is always working on improving their certifications.

The cardiac certification is given out by the American Association of cardio vascular and pulmonary rehab. After a thorough review process and application, they were awarded this certification earlier this summer.

They are able to help people rehabilitate themselves after a cardiac event, and this new certification should give the patients confidence in the type of care they are receiving.

“To know that our program is giving the highest level of quality to patients right here in the magic valley. it gives a extra level of comfort knowing our clinicians have extremely high levels of competency and are qualified to take care of our patients in our community, and it just kind of stamps that, maybe stamp of approval to say we are doing a great job,” said Lifestyle Medicine Manager Monique Middlekauff.

They are now certified for three years, and must continue to prove they are giving patients the right care during that time.

