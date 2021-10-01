Gooding stays unbeaten in conference win over Buhl, Andersen grabs his 100th career win as head coach
Senators are now 5-0 on the season
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference football game of the season, Gooding pulls away from Buhl to move to 5-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Buhl scored a touchdown on an Austin Franson pass to Kaiden Villaro and cut the Gooding lead to 8-6. From then on, Gooding, the third-ranked 3A team in the state, handled the Indians.
Gooding 38, Buhl 12
Gooding’s Cameron Andersen’s notched win 100 as head coach.
