Gooding stays unbeaten in conference win over Buhl, Andersen grabs his 100th career win as head coach

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference football game of the season, Gooding pulls away from Buhl to move to 5-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Buhl scored a touchdown on an Austin Franson pass to Kaiden Villaro and cut the Gooding lead to 8-6. From then on, Gooding, the third-ranked 3A team in the state, handled the Indians.

Gooding 38, Buhl 12

Gooding’s Cameron Andersen’s notched win 100 as head coach.

