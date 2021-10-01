Lt. Gov. McGeachin releases records after judge’s 2nd order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin released a collection of public documents to journalists Thursday shortly after a judge again ordered her to reveal the records.

The public records included feedback from the public regarding her newly created Education Task Force, which was tasked with investigating alleged “indoctrination” in the state’s public school system, something McGeachin said was necessary to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”

Several journalists first requested copies of the public records months ago, but McGeachin’s office mostly denied the requests, citing exemptions to the public records law that the journalists said didn’t properly apply. In July, the Idaho Press Club sued McGeachin for the records.

Last month, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler sided with the press association. In a scathing ruling, Hippler said McGeachin’s attempts to withhold the documents were baseless and frivolous, noting that she even tried to use an exemption that applied to hunting and fishing licenses to to keep the materials hidden.

Still, McGeachin did not release the documents for weeks and eventually asked the judge to reconsider his ruling. On Thursday, the Idaho Press Club asked the judge to hold the lieutenant governor in contempt. The judge formally denied McGeachin’s request for relief a short time later, prompting the release of the documents.

