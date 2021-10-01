Advertisement

Many insurance companies no longer have COVID-19 cost waiving measure

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Ann Enderle R.N. checks on a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Idaho public health leaders have activated "crisis standards of care" for the state's northern hospitals because there are more coronavirus patients than the institutions can handle. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Tuesday, Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 70% of main insurance companies are waiving a pandemic-era cost waving measure.

During last year’s COVID-19 surge, insurance companies saw high profit margins, as non-COVID hospitalizations were down. Therefore, many companies waved out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Now, with hospitalizations high, most insurance companies are no longer waving those charges, and long-term COVID-19 hospitalizations are not cheap.

“Intensive care unit care is incredibly expensive and hospitalizations are long. Often times, with COVID we sometimes, will see patients in the hospital for weeks,” said St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation study, the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is $20,000, with out of pocket costs beginning at $1,300.

The burden of the cost is not only on those that are hospitalized, health experts are concerned about long-term costs of COVID-19 as well.

“Not only on an individual basis, but a huge cost to our state as well, with increased cost to our medicade budget. People on disability will be covered by medicade, so there is a cost to our state and our general public as well,” said

