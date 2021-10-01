Advertisement

Nationwide bus driver shortage hits the Magic Valley

School district officials continue to make plans for unprecedented health concerns in schools...
The nationwide shortage of bus drivers has come to the Magic Valley(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School districts nationwide have had to deal with a shortage of bus drivers. But how is that affecting the Magic Valley?

“There’s days it’s stressful because you’re doing one route and then you’re helping with another route you might not be as familiar with,” said bus driver Larosa James.

James has been a special needs school bus driver for four years. Amidst what has been a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, James sees the effects locally.

“We’re all kind of doubling up, backing each other up, helping each other out, just doing what we can to make sure these kids get to school,” she said.

Mid Columbia bus company’s regional director of operations James Stevenson says James’ observations are widespread. While shortages of bus drivers across the country have gained headlines only recently, internally they saw this coming.

“We knew at the end of last year that we were going into a shortage. the summer months are a big recruiting time for us. this summer, we didn’t see as many applicants as we did in the past, which was kind of strange,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson says several factors have played a role. Some drivers have decided to retire, others have missed multiple weeks due to COVID-19. Building up their new hires hasn’t necessarily been easy either.

“We’re also with unemployment seeing a lot of applicants, but not a lot of follow-through.” said Stevenson. “We call people to schedule training and they just don’t call back or decide they no longer want the job.”

At Mid Columbia, sign-on bonuses ranging from $1500 to $2000 based on credentials have been extended through the end of the month in an effort to attract more drivers.

In the meantime, James asks for one thing from parents and students alike: “I know the kids are frustrated because they’re getting home late, and parents are frustrated, but I’m just asking everyone to have patience,” she said.

