Public health officials urge precaution in school and social settings

The South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls (Image: Elenee Dao)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Public Health District warns families COVID-19 is spreading more quickly among children than any other time in the pandemic. In the absence of masking and social distancing protocols in some schools, SCPHD urges families to choose personal actions that will protect their children and communities.

They say their data shows cases are considerably higher in all ages this year and have nearly quadrupled in children between the ages of six and 17.

Comparing September to the last year and a half, they say cases in children are outpacing any other month in the pandemic so far.

“Children are less likely to die from COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean they can’t get very sick or spread the disease to more vulnerable people around them,” said Heather Park, SCPHD School Liaison. “Some local schools have been forced to temporarily shut their doors because so many staff are out sick, others are scrambling to find enough COVID-19 testing supplies because so many kids are coming to school sick.”

In addition to COVID-19 cases, schools in the region have reported an increase in other diseases and conditions spreading through the students and staff. These reported illnesses include impetigo and RSV- both conditions that primarily spread through close proximity and touch.

“A little bit of extra illness when school starts is expected- but what we’re seeing now is far from normal. Our community is battling a wave of illness that continues to overwhelm our hospitals and is starting to affect our local school’s ability to keep kids in class,” said Park. “The good news is the same efforts that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also help prevent the spread of most other common school illnesses.”

See more case data for children in your county here: https://tabsoft.co/39ISd47

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

