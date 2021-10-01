Seasonal closure set for BLM’s Blackwell Island recreation site and boat launch

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual seasonal closure for the Bureau of Land Management’s Blackwell Island boat launch and recreation area is set to begin Oct. 12. Boaters wishing to use the launch lanes should do so prior to the evening of Oct. 11. The popular site will re-open just before the Memorial Day weekend in late May.

As an alternate launch site, boaters are encouraged to use the BLM’s Mineral Ridge boat ramp located on the east side of Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Mineral Ridge site is open year-round, and the annual $40 season pass covers both Blackwell Island and Mineral Ridge.

Season passes are available for purchase by contacting the BLM Coeur d’Alene District Office at 208-769-5000. Daily passes are $6, and can be purchased at the site.

Proceeds from the collection of fees go directly back to the site to fund maintenance and other improvements for the public’s benefit. In recent years, fees have supported seal coating and restriping parking lots, dock repair and revamping the nature trail boardwalk.

For additional information about BLM’s Blackwell Island Recreation Site call (208) 769-5000 or visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/blackwell-island

