Thursday local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Scores from area high school matchups.

Volleyball

Dietrich 3, Hagerman 1: 22-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-11

Jenna Christiansen had 10 kills and 12 digs, Jessika Power had 4 aces and 28 assists, and Tobi Hubert had 5 kills, 5 blocks, and 15 digs. Layla VonBerndt had 7 kills and 20 digs, Hailey Astle had 6 kills and 8 digs and Saige Hubert had 4 kills and 10 digs.

Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 0: 25-22, 25-23, 25-19

Willa Laski led the charge with 3 aces, 11 kills, and 2 blocks. Jette Ward was tough at the service line with 4 aces. Sidney Wilson added 9 kills and 3 blocks. Samantha Chambers had 35 assists, 3 kills, and two aces. Charlotte Loomis led the defense with 12 digs and also added 2 aces

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls 7, Jerome 0

Madelyn McQueen had a hat trick for the Bruins in the win.

Wendell 4, Filer 2

Ali Orozco had a goal and two assists in the Trojans’ win.

Yoselin Acevedo had a brace for Wendell. Romina Hurtado also found the net for the Trojans.

Wendell takes on Gooding at home next Tuesday, October 5.

