Twin Fall’s pressurized irrigation system will begin shutdown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Oct. 15, the city’s pressurized irrigation system will begin to shut down. While this process takes a few days to complete, it is still time to winterize and blowout your sprinkler systems.

City officials warn that due to a growing population, many contractors will fill appointments quickly so it’s best to schedule that appointment as soon as possible.

Without a blowout, pipes will be at risk of bursting, costing homeowners and wasting an important resource.

“As we work through this drought, we’re really asking people to make sure they winterize their systems to prevent those breaks that might waste water,” said City of Twin Falls Public Information officer Josh Palmer.

Palmer also wants to thank Twin Falls residents for their understanding during this summer, as multiple curtailments were needed to maintain sufficient water levels.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.